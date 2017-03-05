Overview

Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Manokas works at Ambulatory Care Clinic in Columbus, OH with other offices in Marysville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.