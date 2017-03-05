See All Gastroenterologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Manokas works at Ambulatory Care Clinic in Columbus, OH with other offices in Marysville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Endoscopy Center
    700 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 458-1183
  2. 2
    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians
    1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 458-1183
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital of Union County
    500 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 578-2275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Vomiting Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Vomiting Disorders

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2017
    About Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1558315382
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manokas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manokas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manokas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manokas has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manokas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manokas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manokas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manokas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manokas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

