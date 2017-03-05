Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manokas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tasos Manokas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
1
Downtown Endoscopy Center700 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 458-1183
2
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians1120 Polaris Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 458-1183Wednesday12:00pm - 3:30pm
3
Memorial Hospital of Union County500 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040 Directions (937) 578-2275
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Exceptionally detail oriented - I believe I am alive because of his attention during my colonoscopy. Referred to surgeon and had 1/2 of colon removed 3 weeks after colonoscopy.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1558315382
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
