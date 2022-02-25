Dr. Tasneem Peeraully, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peeraully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasneem Peeraully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tasneem Peeraully, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Peeraully works at
Locations
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peeraully is a caring and knowledgeable physician. She has been my neurologist/movement disorder specialist for almost 2 years. Dr. Peeraully takes her time, listens carefully, and explains conditions and treatments in easy to understand terms. I also like that I can contact her through her online hospital service. I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Peeraully, especially for Parkinson’s patients.
About Dr. Tasneem Peeraully, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346516515
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peeraully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peeraully accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peeraully has seen patients for Parkinsonism, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peeraully on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Peeraully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peeraully.
