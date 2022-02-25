Overview

Dr. Tasneem Peeraully, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Peeraully works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinsonism, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.