Overview

Dr. Tasneem Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Luminis Health Primary Care in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.