Dr. Tasneem Malik, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tasneem Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.

Dr. Malik works at Luminis Health Primary Care in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metropolitan Medical Specialists
    8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 300, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 241-7474
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Dr. Malik was my primary care doctor for 10 years, and she is the best primary care doctor I have ever had. She is very smart, and a great listener.
    Chuck — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Tasneem Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Panjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1639156946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
