Dr. Tasneem Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tasneem Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfield County Health & Wellness Services, LLC325 Reef Rd Ste 109, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 955-1821
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is an excellent Psychiatrist. He is easily accessible, free from judgement and ego. He has a calm demeanor and encourages patient collaboration for the best treatment plan. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Tasneem Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1679650378
Education & Certifications
- 1993-1996
- The Brooklyn Hospial Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- DJ Science College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
