Overview

Dr. Tasneem Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Fairfield County Health & Wellness Services, LLC in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.