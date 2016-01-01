See All Neurologists in Lapeer, MI
Dr. Tasneem Hasan, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tasneem Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. 

Dr. Hasan works at Akram M Fram MD in Lapeer, MI with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tasneem F Hasan MD PC
    237 Davis Lake Rd Ste A, Lapeer, MI 48446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 660-8477
  2. 2
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 626-2482

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke

About Dr. Tasneem Hasan, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1801393566
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

