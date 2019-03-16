Overview

Dr. Tasneem Cheema, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cheema works at Lakeview Internal Medicine PA in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.