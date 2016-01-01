Overview

Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jln Med College Ravi Shankar University and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.