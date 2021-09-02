Overview

Dr. Taslima Shaikh, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Shaikh works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.