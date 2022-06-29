Overview

Dr. Tasha Kalra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kalra works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.