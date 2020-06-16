Overview

Dr. Tasha Boone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Boone works at Three Rivers Medical Associates in Irmo, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.