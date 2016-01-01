Overview

Dr. Taseer Minhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Minhas works at Neurology Medical Care Assocs in Vestal, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY and Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.