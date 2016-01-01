See All Family Doctors in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Tasbirul Alam, MD

Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tasbirul Alam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Alam works at NGUYET T DUONG ANP, BC in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rest Medical Care
    3728 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 335-7378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tasbirul Alam, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104971589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St John's Episcopal Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NOTRE DAME COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tasbirul Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alam works at NGUYET T DUONG ANP, BC in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alam’s profile.

    Dr. Alam speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.

    Dr. Alam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

