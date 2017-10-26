Dr. Tasanaporn Pitiyanuvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitiyanuvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasanaporn Pitiyanuvath, MD
Overview
Dr. Tasanaporn Pitiyanuvath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Children's Mercy Hospital
Dr. Pitiyanuvath works at
Locations
-
1
T P Children & Teens Care2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 208 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i am so glad to see that Dr T is still practicing. i absolutely loved having her take care of my kids.
About Dr. Tasanaporn Pitiyanuvath, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Thai
- 1225067945
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitiyanuvath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitiyanuvath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitiyanuvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitiyanuvath works at
Dr. Pitiyanuvath speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Thai.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitiyanuvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitiyanuvath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitiyanuvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitiyanuvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.