Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mitchellville, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Richardson works at Comprehensive Allergy & Asthma Care Center in Mitchellville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Comprehensive Allergy & Asthma Care Center
    12164 Central Ave Ste 225, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Food Allergy
Hives
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Sinusitis
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anemia
Asthma in Children
Bronchitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Headache
Hidradenitis
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Mastodynia
Migraine
Nausea
Nosebleed
Pharyngitis
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Toxic Effect of Venom
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Health Net
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Awesome doctor and staff
    — Aug 27, 2019
    About Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790703023
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Comprehensive Allergy & Asthma Care Center in Mitchellville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

