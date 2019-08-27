Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD
Dr. Taryn Richardson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mitchellville, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Comprehensive Allergy & Asthma Care Center12164 Central Ave Ste 225, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Employee Health Systems
- Health Net
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome doctor and staff
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.