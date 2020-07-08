See All Cardiologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Ctr

Dr. Singh works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 261-9100
Tuesday 10:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 10:00am - 7:15pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    13112 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
(718) 843-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Tufts Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 08, 2020
    Excellent doctor was referred by a friend who sees Dr Singh regularly, was very happy, got appointment right away as I was having issues and all cardiologist were giving me a wait time of 2 weeks and was not ready to go to ER due to Covid. Staff was Professional friendly, office was clean. The Doctor explained everything and I was very happy that all my concerns were addressed.
    rich — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1770720211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Tufts Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Singh speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

