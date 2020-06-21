Overview

Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Gov'T Med College Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Punjab India and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Wasil works at Tarun Wasil MD in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.