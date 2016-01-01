Overview

Dr. Tarun Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Sharma works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.