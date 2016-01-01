Dr. Tarun Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Nephrology Center Westside Div of Para6565 W Main St Ste C, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 385-9900
Digestive Health Center3770 Capital Ave SW Ste B, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 441-1776
Gull Road1535 Gull Rd Ste 105, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 385-9900
Ascension Borgess Hospital1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tarun Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790748077
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Gandhi Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Anemia, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.