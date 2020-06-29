Overview

Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Rustagi works at Champaign Dental Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Esophageal Varices and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.