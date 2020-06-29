See All Gastroenterologists in San Francisco, CA
Gastroenterology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.

Dr. Rustagi works at Champaign Dental Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Esophageal Varices and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Locations

    CPMC California Pacific Medical Center
    1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Esophageal Varices
Pancreatitis
Gallstones
Esophageal Varices
Pancreatitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 29, 2020
    He's great! He discusses treatment options concisely and quickly, but he does listen to my concerns and answers any questions I might have. On my second and third visits he remembered that I take college courses and asked me how my last semester went and what I'm currently taking. He moves quick and he talks fast, but he sees me as an individual NOT just another esophagus.
    About Dr. Tarun Rustagi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
    Medical Education
