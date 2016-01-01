Overview

Dr. Tarun Rai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Rai works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.