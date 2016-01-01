See All Gastroenterologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Tarun Rai, MD

Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Tarun Rai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Rai works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Borland-Groover Clinic
    1883 Kingsley Ave Ste 1100, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2650
    Borland-Groover Clinic - Orange Park
    1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 773-4137
Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Hernia
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Hernia
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Acidosis
Anemia
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chest Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Manometry
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    • Gastroenterology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821304353
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cook Hosp
    • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarun Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rai works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rai’s profile.

    Dr. Rai has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

