Overview

Dr. Tarun Mullick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Mullick works at Champaign Dental Group in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.