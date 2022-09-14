Dr. Tarun Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarun Jain, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine259 E Erie St Ste 2400, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
Northwestern Fertility & Reproductive Medicine Oak Brook2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 400, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 545-3766
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 535-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain is the best REI in Chicago. Although my journey was complicated, Dr Jain never gave up on me. After each appointment, we would change the treatment protocol and explore additional testing if needed. I did a lot of research myself and felt very comfortable asking him questions to share my wants and needs. Dr Jain had no problem adjusting the treatment plan to what I felt most comfortable with. During each appointment, I never felt rushed. He would also send MyChart messages very late at night as he is catching up on his charting. It showed that I was not just a number to him, and that he genuinely cared about me as his patient. Thank you for helping us bring our baby boy into this world!
About Dr. Tarun Jain, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- University Of Washington School Of Med
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
