Dr. Tarun Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Specialty Group,LLC115 Technology Dr Unit B201, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-1411
2
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 333-3328MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent for colonoscopy. I cannot vouch for any other services he may provide. It was simple, easy, lacking drama, and uneventful (as you would want a colonoscopy). Left pain free.
About Dr. Tarun Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225080278
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
