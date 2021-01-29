Overview

Dr. Tarun Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Gastroenterology Specialty Group,LLC in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.