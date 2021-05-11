Dr. Chakravarty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarun Chakravarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Chakravarty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Chakravarty works at
Locations
Oxnard8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5581Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chakravarti is the very best...He saved my life I had about 6 multiple heart attacks...at HOAG, Irvine during the. knee Replacement They soon realized that were not well equipped or had all the medical expertise. In fact they wrote me off completely & told my family that I was dying. Fortunately someone suggested to send me to the CEDAR SINAI hospital in Los Angeles....& Dr Chakravarti & his team performed the complicated surgery...to save my life. Sinc I wasw in COMA for most of time, I do not remember a thing. my daughter told me the heart wrenching story, how I am still alive...& my whole is so very thankful & full of gratitude. I am also Totally thankful, full of gratitude..to them all...He is TOPS to help in my most critical moment, when the chances of me being alive were less than 1 in many millions..Again God bless him
About Dr. Tarun Chakravarty, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194097303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chakravarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chakravarty works at
Dr. Chakravarty has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakravarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
