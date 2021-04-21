See All Oncologists in Brick, NJ
Overview

Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Bhandari works at Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates
    478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 (732) 701-4848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Medical Center
  Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr Bhandari is a great surgeon. He saved my life when I had emergency surgery for perferated colon. He explained everything he was going to do. He also did a reversal on my colostomy. This is a tough operation any way you look at it. I thank GOD every day for Dr Bhandari.
    Thomas Grabosky — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    English, Hindi
    1194920637
    Education & Certifications

    Roger Williams Med Ctr
    St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari works at Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhandari’s profile.

    Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

