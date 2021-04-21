Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 701-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhandari is a great surgeon. He saved my life when I had emergency surgery for perferated colon. He explained everything he was going to do. He also did a reversal on my colostomy. This is a tough operation any way you look at it. I thank GOD every day for Dr Bhandari.
About Dr. Tarun Bhandari, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1194920637
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhandari speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
