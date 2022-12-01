Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarun Bhalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarun Bhalla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-1900
Ur Medicine Epilepsy Center2180 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 225-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not have asked for a better neurosurgeon. I had a brain aneurysm successfully treated by Dr. Bhalla. I am not a highly educated person and do not understand much about brain surgery but Dr. Bhalla took the time to explain everything in detail to me and my husband. Everything I experienced was in line with what Dr. Bhalla said. The hospital staff was also wonderful.
About Dr. Tarun Bhalla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
