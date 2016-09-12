Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dondlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Piney Point Pediatric Assocs2450 Fondren Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-7907
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dondlinger makes you feel completely comfortable and you always leave a well check learning something new and as well as relieved from any concerns you had. She takes her time explaining my baby girl Luna's development. She's also so gentle with her, making sure she keeps her attention on my baby and as well as talking to me. All of the nurses and staff are very kind and welcoming.
About Dr. Tarsy Dondlinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dondlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dondlinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dondlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dondlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dondlinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dondlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dondlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.