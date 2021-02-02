Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
Gupta Tarsem M.d.245 Village Center Pkwy Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 506-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Gupta. He is a very caring dr.
About Dr. Tarsem Gupta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1912990011
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.