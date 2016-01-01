Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bowen works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tarrah Bowen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bowen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bowen works at
Dr. Bowen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.