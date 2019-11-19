See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Okayama University Med School and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Yokoyama works at Pacific Cardiothoracic Surgery Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Cardiothoracic Surgery Group
    Pacific Cardiothoracic Surgery Group
201 S Alvarado St Ste 702, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Highly recommend Dr Yokoyama, thorough, educated, soft-spoken, knowledgeable. Dr did my husbands lobe-ectomy, they got all the cancer... and he remains cancer free
    Linda Sue Noga — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023090784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LA Co-USC Gen Hosp
    Residency
    • Hahnemann Med Coll/Hahnemann Hospital
    Internship
    • McKeesport Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Okayama University Med School
    Undergraduate School
    • OKAYAMA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taro Yokoyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yokoyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yokoyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yokoyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yokoyama works at Pacific Cardiothoracic Surgery Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yokoyama’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yokoyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yokoyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yokoyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yokoyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

