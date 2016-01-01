Dr. Taro Adachi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adachi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taro Adachi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taro Adachi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Adachi works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN-Sinai Suite 332435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 33, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5530
-
2
Frederick Ob-gyn Ambulatory Surgery Center61 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-6171
-
3
Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adachi?
About Dr. Taro Adachi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376638213
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adachi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adachi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adachi works at
Dr. Adachi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Cervicitis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adachi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adachi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.