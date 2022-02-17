Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakrashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD
Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
SGF Jones Institute601 Colley Ave Ste 411, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 937-7955
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Pakrashi you and your team are phenomenon. I well and truly admire the person that you are and the doctor in you is honorable. I'm greatful, incredibly thankful, and unbelievably blessed with our success. Thank you for always staying positive and believing in me.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Bengali
Dr. Pakrashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakrashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakrashi speaks Bengali.
