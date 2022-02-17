See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Norfolk, VA. 

Dr. Pakrashi works at SGF Jones Institute in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    SGF Jones Institute
    601 Colley Ave Ste 411, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 937-7955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pakrashi?

    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Pakrashi you and your team are phenomenon. I well and truly admire the person that you are and the doctor in you is honorable. I'm greatful, incredibly thankful, and unbelievably blessed with our success. Thank you for always staying positive and believing in me.
    G.E — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pakrashi to family and friends

    Dr. Pakrashi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pakrashi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD.

    About Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306047519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakrashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pakrashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pakrashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pakrashi works at SGF Jones Institute in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pakrashi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakrashi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakrashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakrashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakrashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tarita Pakrashi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.