Overview

Dr. Tarique Perera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.



Dr. Perera works at Champaign Dental Group in Danbury, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.