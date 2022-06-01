Overview

Dr. Tariq Zia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics



Dr. Zia works at Tariq Zia MD in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.