Dr. Yunus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq Yunus, MD
Dr. Tariq Yunus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Texas12001 South Fwy Ste 201, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-9009
Texas Health Huguley Inc11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-9009
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yunus performed a surgery to correct my deviated septum and a turbinate reduction / submucosal resection. It was a more involved surgery than I anticipated just because I resisted learning exactly what the plan would be. I breathe better now than I can ever remember. No more sleep problems and I just know that my chronic sinus infections will be a thing of the past. He's a great communicator and an expert. I should've done this a long time ago.
About Dr. Tariq Yunus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Yunus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunus has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Chronic Sinusitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.