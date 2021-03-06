Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Medical Center4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 521-5200
-
2
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Dr. Siddiqui is a great Cardiologist, a Kind Understanding Physician. He fixed my Heart. I admire him for his kind and understanding heart.
About Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487879300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.