Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Siddiqui works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.