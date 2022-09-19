See All Neurosurgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Tariq Siddiqi, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tariq Siddiqi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Tariq S. Siddiqi, M.D. in Voorhees, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tariq S. Siddiqi, M.D.
    1 Sheppard Rd Ste 900, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 19, 2022
Excellent
Barbara Lee Jones — Sep 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Tariq Siddiqi, MD
About Dr. Tariq Siddiqi, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861431942
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Internship
  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Tariq S. Siddiqi, M.D. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqi’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

