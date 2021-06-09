Overview

Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn



Dr. Sheikh works at Enon Childrens Clinic - Riversbend in Chester, VA with other offices in Hopewell, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.