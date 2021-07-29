Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Lima2793 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH 45806 Directions (419) 227-8209
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sheikh's since 2002. He is the best and kindest and most compassionate Dr. I have ever had. He has done many procedures on me and he spends time talking (even though my hearing is almost gone) to you and making sure you understand what is going on with your GI issues. I would never leave his practice and would advise anyone to go to him for complete GI care, tests, procedures and be assured you are going to the best.
About Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043282239
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- King Edward Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
