Dr. Tariq Sabir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Sabir, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Coral Springs8190 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-1904
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sabir for over 5 years now and I could never imagine having any other doctor caring for me and my continued health. I would and have recommended him to others I know that need his care.
About Dr. Tariq Sabir, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1073526778
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabir has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.