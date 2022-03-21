Dr. Tariq Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Rahim, MD
Dr. Tariq Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Waterford1256 Waterford Dr Ste 120, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-6688
Rush Copley Medical Group Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center-Yorkville1100 Veterans Pkwy Ste 340, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
I had no questions or worries. The doctor explained the coarse of action ahead and was pleased with what he said.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1528004686
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
- Civil Hospital, Karachi, Pakistan
- Dow Medical College, University Of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
- Internal Medicine
