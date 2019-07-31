Overview

Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Qamar works at Q Vision in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.