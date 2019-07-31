See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Qamar works at Q Vision in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Eye Institute Plc
    9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-1600
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Eye Institute Pllc
    215 S Power Rd Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134105034
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qamar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qamar has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Qamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qamar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

