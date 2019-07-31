Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD
Dr. Tariq Qamar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Qamar works at
Scottsdale Eye Institute Plc9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-1600
Scottsdale Eye Institute Pllc215 S Power Rd Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1345
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had cataract surgery on both eyes in 2014 and the experience was absolutely positive. I found Dr. Qamar to be very approachable, extremely competent, professional and very organized. The surgeries were done on separate days, scheduled about 2 weeks apart, and each one lasted only about 10 minutes. He and his surgical staff were like a well-oiled machine. I was so impressed at how organized and efficient they all were. The follow-up care was top notch, too. If you go to his Scottsdale office be aware that the surgery will be performed at his Mesa office, at least that was the case when my surgery was performed. Despite that inconvenience, if I had to do it all over again I still would go to him for cataract removal. I highly recommend Dr. Qamar and have nothing but high praise for him and his staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134105034
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
