Dr. Tariq Muhammad, MB BS
Dr. Tariq Muhammad, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Ephraim Mcdowell Profees217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-1721Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lung Disease Specialists439 W Walnut St Ste 201, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-5366
- Casey County Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073561122
- University Ky Med Center
- The Jamaica Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
Dr. Muhammad has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
