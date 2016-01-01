Overview

Dr. Tariq Muhammad, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Muhammad works at Ephraim Mcdowell Pain Management in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.