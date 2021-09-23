See All Allergists & Immunologists in Union, NJ
Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2333 Morris Ave Ste D4, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of dr Mahmood for many years, he’s an excellent doctor and friend, he understands whom ever speak to him. I think most likely that I’ll follow doctor Mahmood to any hospital. Dr. Mahmood is the best of the best
    Maritza — Sep 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD
    About Dr. Tariq Mahmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1679521843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Internship
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

