Dr. Tariq Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.