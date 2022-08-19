Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists28 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan was kind and had good bedside manner. Would definitely let him check my insides again. 10/10
About Dr. Tariq Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861401127
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
