Dr. Tariq Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Center of Surgical Excellence Venice Florida LLC8421 Pointe Loop Dr, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 412-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent on all three (3) visits. Dr. Khan is patient, sharing information, and reassuring. My wait times have been reasonable. Staff members seem to be exceptional in their administration and care. I have NEVER said that I will go for a colonoscopy at ease, but the Khan Team achieves its mission(s) very well. Thank you
About Dr. Tariq Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hernia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
