Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- CA
- Porterville
- Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Javed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Porterville Office390 Pearson Dr, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 793-4400
-
2
Exeter Dialysis1116 W Visalia Rd Ste 106, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-1025
-
3
Visalia Office515 S Locust St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 625-8674
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
- View other providers who treat Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrolyte Disorders
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Kidney Hypertrophy
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Renal Osteodystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?
About Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1891973806
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Queens Hospital Center, New York
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Anemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javed speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Javed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.