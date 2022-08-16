Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
-
2
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 375, Canton, GA 30115
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041
-
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115
-
5
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Marietta631 Campbell Hill St NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 1998 I began to notice I couldn't lift my left leg very high. Didn't think much about it but later I began having severe back pain in my lumbar area. I went to a chiropractor for about 6 months and he told me I was making no progress so told me to go to an orthopaedic doctor. I did this for almost a year. He even performed surgery at L5-S1 to try and relieve the pain. After seeing I was getting worse (by this time I could not lift my left leg at all, fell often, drug my leg and walked with a cain.) he suggested I see a neurologist. This was Feb, 2001. I did this and was diagnosed with a meningioma at C7-T1! No pain at all in that area, just being transferred down low. The neurologist sent me straight over to Dr. Javed's Marietta office. The tumor was crushing my spinal cord, therefore I could not lift my leg and I was beginning to have other issues too. Dr. Javed got me into surgery the next week after telling me I was in the nick of time! What a relief! Walked fine!
About Dr. Tariq Javed, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871579235
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Leicester U Hosp
- Birmingham Accident Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Javed has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.