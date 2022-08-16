Overview

Dr. Tariq Javed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Javed works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Cumming, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.