Dr. Tariq Hendawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Hendawi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.
Locations
TMI Sports Medicine3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 419-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2120 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 242-0829
TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedics11000 Frisco St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (817) 419-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I nursed an injured elbow for 10 years with steroid shots. I met Dr. Hendowi and agreed to finally deal with the issue, once and for all. I’m so glad I put my faith in him. It’s been 4 months since my surgical repair and I’m wondering why I waited so long. He did a great job. He’s got a confidant bedside manner and is easy to talk to. The physical therapy was strenuous but necessary. I give Dr. Hendowi 5 stars.
About Dr. Tariq Hendawi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1174818785
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
- Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
