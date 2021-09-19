Overview

Dr. Tariq Hendawi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Hendawi works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.