Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Hassan works at Digestive Health Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helal Ekramuddin M.d. LLC
    2870 Netherton Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 529-0661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 19, 2022
    excellent listen's to my problems and great surgeon he is now my regular doctor for colon & digestive system . turns out his retired partner was my fathers colon doctor .
    mark a. mcclain — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1710970587
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    • Adamjee Science College, Karachi, Pakistan
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan works at Digestive Health Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hassan’s profile.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

