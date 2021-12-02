Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD
Overview
Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Atlanta Cosmetic Urology371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE # 550, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 400-3120Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hakky is not just the best urologist I've ever had, he is arguably the best physician of any kind that I've ever had. He remains cutting edge in medicine, and delivers in a very personalized and personable way.
About Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1598990533
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/Methodist Hospital
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Chicago
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakky has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakky speaks Arabic and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakky.
