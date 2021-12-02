See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD

Urology
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Hakky works at Atlanta Cosmetic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Cosmetic Urology
    371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE # 550, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 400-3120
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598990533
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine/Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakky works at Atlanta Cosmetic Urology in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hakky’s profile.

    Dr. Hakky has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

