Overview

Dr. Tariq Hakky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Hakky works at Atlanta Cosmetic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.